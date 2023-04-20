A Franklin man is facing several charges for having inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile girls.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Ronald Dewayne Ziegler, 65, touched the breasts of the two girls, who were 15 and 13.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
A Cranberry man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of 15th Street and Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
Firefighters from Venango and Clarion counties battled a number of brush fires Tuesday and Wednesday in the dry, warm conditions across the area.
An Easter morning fire at the 501 Main St. structure in Clarion Borough that housed Bob’s Subs and some apartments left behind a destroyed building and one person with a minor injury.
A Cooperstown man has been sentenced in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of his two-year-old grandson last July at the man’s Oakland Township home.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son was sentenced to jail on Thursday.
A Rouseville man and Franklin woman have been charged with animal cruelty related to a widely circulated video on social media showing abuse of a dog.
An Oil City man is facing felony drug charges after methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were found in a vehicle he was driving early Tuesday morning.
Franklin state police have released details about an accidental shooting they are investigating in which a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured.
A Seneca woman is facing felony charges in two incidents in which she was found driving under the influence, including one in which her vehicle struck a building in Cranberry Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for setting up a GoFundMe account for a her daughter who lost everything in a house fire in Franklin and then having the money deposited in her own account.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it has been alerted by county residents of a scam fraudulently using the Mega Millions name and logo.