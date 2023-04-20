A Franklin man is facing several charges for having inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile girls.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Ronald Dewayne Ziegler, 65, touched the breasts of the two girls, who were 15 and 13.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.