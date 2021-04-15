A Seneca man who was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Seneca is now facing more charges in a second case involving the girl.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Jonathan King, 20, had sex twice with a 14-year-old girl while they were at his aunt's house in Seneca. The girl also provided details to police about the sexual incidents, police said.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.