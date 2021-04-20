An Edinboro man is facing multiple charges for sexually assaulting a young girl in January in Cherrytree Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that on Jan. 29, Ethan Shaw, 23, came to the house of a girl who was between 12 and 15 years old. The girl had a female friend over who was 13, the complaint said.

Police: Woman deceived of $20K

Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.

Saturday crashes

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.

Brush fire in Seneca

At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.

Fire in Oil City

Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.

Woman facing DUI endangerment charges

A West Mifflin woman is facing charges after she was found to have crashed her vehicle in Clinton Township while under the influence of alcohol and with three children in the vehicle.