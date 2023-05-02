A transient Oil City man is facing charges for hiding in the attic of a condemned home in Oil City and resisting arrest.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were sent at about 3:30 p.m. Friday to the condemned residence on Lewis Alley to help Venango County sheriff’s deputies who were apprehending Cory Deeter, 33, on warrants.
The Venango County district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle six months ago on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.