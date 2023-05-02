A transient Oil City man is facing charges for hiding in the attic of a condemned home in Oil City and resisting arrest.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were sent at about 3:30 p.m. Friday to the condemned residence on Lewis Alley to help Venango County sheriff’s deputies who were apprehending Cory Deeter, 33, on warrants.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Man accused of resisting arrest

  • From staff reports

An Ellwood City man is facing charges that include resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension following an incident Thursday morning in Canal Township.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.