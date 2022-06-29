A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint the woman found Scott Peterson, 31, sleeping in her bed in her apartment in the 1400 block of Buffalo Street on March 30. Peterson refused to leave the apartment when the woman told him to and an argument ensued, the complaint said.
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.