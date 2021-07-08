Man gets 15-30 years in state prison for killing roommate

William Joseph Sivak

BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison Wednesday by Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.

William Joseph Sivak, 65, killed Amos Leroy Smail, 60, at their residence at 732 Smail Road in Union Township, Jefferson County, on May 10, 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

For the Record

Vehicle accidents

  • From staff reports

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

For the Record

Tree falls on car

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Fire at Village Acres

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.