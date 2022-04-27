A former Venango County man who had been a teacher and administrator at schools in Venango and Clarion counties has been sentenced to at least 25 years in state prison.
Michael O’Brien, 56, whose last listed address in court documents is Clearfield, had been convicted last month of 33 charges for raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile girl over the course of four years.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.