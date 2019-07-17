Man gets state prison term in rape case

BROOKVILLE - The co-founder of a behavioral health center in Brookville has been sentenced to serve at least 21 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a minor.
Glenn E. Tetro, 57, of Summerville, was found guilty in January of raping his stepdaughter. The verdict was handed down following a two-day trial in Brookville.
Tetro, who co-founded Brookville Behavioral Health in 2004, was found guilty of three counts of rape of a person less than 13 years of age and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 years of age. He was also found guilty of four counts of statutory sexual assault.
He was found not guilty of two rape charges, two involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges and 29 statutory sexual assault charges.
Judge John H. Foradora sentenced Tetro to serve a minimum of 21 years to a maximum of 80 years in state prison.
The investigation was initiated after Tetro's stepdaughter told state police that Tetro had sexually abused her on several occasions between September 1994 and March 1998 at a residence in Summerville. The woman testified that the abuse began when she was 6 years old and continued through age 10.
At the trial, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett played recordings of two wiretapped conversations between the woman and Tetro. Burkett said the tapes showed an emotional Tetro admitting he had violated his stepdaughter.
Tetro, who holds a degree in counseling psychology, worked as a counselor at VisionQuest in Franklin and Abraxas in Marienville before he co-founded Brookville Behavioral Health.