A Saegertown man was held for court Wednesday on charges of stealing items out of a woman’s storage shed in Cooperstown sometime last year.
At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, an officer was dispatched to an address on Mill Street for a burglary, Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint. The suspect was later identified as Stephen Patrick Lyon, 55.
A transient York County man already doing jail time on other charges is facing additional charges, including entering a house in Oil City, holding a woman and several children at gunpoint and robbing them.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.