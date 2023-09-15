A Seneca man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges in connection with the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cranberry Township last October.
Franklin state police filed the charges against Logan Miller 25, last week following an investigation of more than 10 months.
A Seneca man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges in connection with the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cranberry Township last October.