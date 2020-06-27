Man hit by vehicle in Franklin

A Tri-County Industries employee was flown by helicopter to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Franklin.

Venango County 911 said the man was hit in the area of the intersection of Orchard and Grant streets at about 5 a.m.

A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

