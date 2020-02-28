Man hurt in crash

A Titusville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Forest County.
Marienville state police said Lee Knouff, 24, was driving on Trunkeyville Road in Harmony Township at about 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy, snow-covered road while negotiating a left curve.
Courtney Ban, 37, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by Venango County sheriff's deputies at a residence on Buffalo Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.