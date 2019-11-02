Man killed in crash

A Meadville man was fatally injured in a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 79 in Findley Township, Mercer County.
Mercer state police said the crash occurred in the northbound lane.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County 911 said. Franklin state police responded to the crash that occurred at about 8 a.m., 911 said.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday on Kiser Wagner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.
A Mechanicsburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a utility pole Wednesday afternoon on Fisher Road in Strattanville Borough.
An Oil City man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Venango County Central Court to a misdemeanor charge of ethnic intimidation.