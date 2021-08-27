A Brockway man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Clarion state police said Jeffrey J Comito, 54, was headed north on Route 28 in a 2016 Chevy Equinox at about 2:40 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he traveled across the opposite lane and off the road.
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.