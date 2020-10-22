Man pleads to lesser charge in drug death case

CLARION - A St. Marys man who had been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the 2018 overdose death of a Clarion man entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge Wednesday in Clarion County Court.
Joseph Edward Hoffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
One person was transported following a two-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 66 between routes 36 and 322 in Clarion County, according to Clarion County 911.