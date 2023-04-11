A Cooperstown man has been sentenced in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of his two-year-old grandson last July at the man’s Oakland Township home.
Stanley Goreczny, 64, was sentenced last week to a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison by Venango County President Judge Marie Veon. He received credit for the 189 days he has already served in the Venango County jail.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.