A Cooperstown man has been sentenced in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of his two-year-old grandson last July at the man’s Oakland Township home.

Stanley Goreczny, 64, was sentenced last week to a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison by Venango County President Judge Marie Veon. He received credit for the 189 days he has already served in the Venango County jail.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.