A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
Cody Greeley, 25, was sentenced to 60 months in jail for violating federal drug laws, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
