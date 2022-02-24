ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
In addition, Nathan L. Troup, 41, was sentenced to two additional years in prison for violating federal supervised release on his 2008 case involving child sexual abuse material, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.
ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.