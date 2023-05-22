Man sentenced in rape case

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related sexual assault charges.
Foradora handed down an aggregate sentence of 90 to 180 years in a state correctional facility.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
A transient Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug-related charges that were filed after he was found behaving strangely in the brush along the bike trail near the Oil City marina.