Man serving homicide sentence pleads guilty in federal case

A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
The federal charges stem from an Aug. 11, 2019, incident in which Jack Turner, 23, robbed a Kwik Fill in Erie at gunpoint, a news release from the Department of Justice said.
