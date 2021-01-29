A man was transported to UPMC Northwest after he was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m.Thursday in Oil City.

Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said the man was hit in a low-speed collision along Seneca Street by the intersection with Sycamore Street.

