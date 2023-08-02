An inmate who was accused of shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City was found dead inside the Venango County jail last week.
Venango County coroner Christina Rugh confirmed Tuesday that she was called to the jail July 26 after the body of Michael Anthony Troutman, of Snellville, Georgia, who was jailed in May on six felony firearm counts and was also wanted for allegedly shooting the New York City officer, was discovered at the jail that morning.
