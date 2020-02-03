A Bradford man was uninjured Friday after a one-vehicle crash in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Marienville state police said that Scott Brookens, 25, was driving southbound at about 9:45 p.m. on Route 899 towards the intersection with Blue Ridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

License plate stolen from vehicle

Franklin state police said an Emlenton resident said someone removed the license plate from their vehicle and put an invalid one in its place.

Catalytic converter cut from vehicle

Franklin state police said someone cut the catalytic converter from a 2004 Ford Econoline E350 that was on Quaker Drive in Cranberry Township between 3 p.m. Jan. 9 and 3 p.m. Jan. 20

Police investigate rape

Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape of a 44-year-old woman that is alleged to have occurred at a Pleasantville residence at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old known male.