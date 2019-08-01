Man waives on theft charges, others withdrawn

All but four charges filed against a Michigan man accused in a crime spree that spanned several northwest Pennsylvania counties were withdrawn Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Stephawn Terel-Edwards Peguese, 30, had been charged with 22 felony and misdemeanor counts related to theft, access device fraud, possession or access of a device knowing it's counterfeit or altered, criminal use of a communication facility, access device used to obtain or attempt to obtain property or services and theft by deception-false impression.
Peguese waived felony charges of corrupt organizations-employee, criminal conspiracy engaging-theft by deception/false impression, theft by deception/false impression and conspiracy to violate (related to racketeering).
The remaining 18 charges were withdrawn.
Peguese is accused of being involved in a criminal conspiracy that involved purchasing items from businesses in Venango, Erie and Crawford counties with fraudulent credit cards in 2017.
During a preliminary hearing in June for Peguese's alleged accomplice, Tyler Butts, 25, detective William Minett of the Allegheny County District Attorney's office testified that one of the affected businesses had been Pioneer Electric in Sugarcreek, which had several LED lights stolen.
During that testimony, Minett said Pioneer Electric employees said two males arrived at the store in a moving truck to pick up the LED lights.
During the spree, it is alleged Peguese and Butts used a moving truck to load their stolen merchandise, including zero-turn mowers from businesses in Cambridge Springs, Millcreek Township and DuBois.
Minett noted that Pioneer Electric employees could see a zero-turn mower in the back of the truck.
Butts, who also had several charges withdrawn at his preliminary hearing, will face similar charges to Peguese in the Court of Common Pleas.