An Oil City man who late last month barricaded himself inside his home and made threats is facing charges.
At about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 23, Oil City police were called to the 300 block of Orchard Street, where a man, later identified as Marcus Miller, 47, was destroying property belonging to the YMCA day care center on West First Street with a large knife and other weapons, Oil City police said in a criminal complaint filed in the case.
