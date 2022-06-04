Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
In April, Eric Beichner, 26, brought the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Oil City police Lt. Cory Ruditis and Regina DeLoe, who were the “primary officers” in the case, and the city.
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.