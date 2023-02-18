A man whose body was found under a bridge Thursday afternoon in Oil City has been identified.
Branden Barlow, 28, a transient man who was originally from the state of Indiana, was found dead under the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Friday.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.