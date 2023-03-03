A man from Reno and a Warren woman are facing charges after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 of items from a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.

Michelle Carr, 47, and Drake Shoemaker, 22, took “a bunch of items,” with a total value of approximately $9,923.99, from a residence on Second Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sugarcreek police said in a criminal complaint.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

