A man from Reno and a Warren woman are facing charges after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 of items from a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Michelle Carr, 47, and Drake Shoemaker, 22, took “a bunch of items,” with a total value of approximately $9,923.99, from a residence on Second Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sugarcreek police said in a criminal complaint.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …
PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.