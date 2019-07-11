Oil City police arrested two people at an Oil City residence on drug-related charges on Tuesday.
Police said Robert Aikins, 33, and Cynthia Rhodes, 59, were arrested at a North Street residence at about 5 p.m. after police who were assisting probation and parole officers discovered drug paraphernalia and small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in the residence.
Both residents in the house, police said, were on supervision with probation.
According to police, Aikins is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana.
Rhodes is charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, 10 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal conspiracy, police said.
Charges are being filed through District Judge Andrew Fish.