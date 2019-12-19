Two Sugarcreek residents charged in a case in which police said explosive devices were found waived their preliminary hearings on Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Kassidy Clark, 25, and Sean Roxberry, 23, are each charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense and risking catastrophe; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Venango County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Rudolph, 29, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Taylor Street apartment in Franklin by sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.