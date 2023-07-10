WARREN (AP) — Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Sunday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.
Michael C. Burham, 34, escaped from a jail in Warren by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to escape through a window, authorities said. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Burham was being held in lieu of $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, and Warren police said he was a suspect in a homicide investigation.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Sunday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.
Ben Schwab, Cornplanter fire chief, confirmed that one firefighter and two residents were transported with unknown injuries to UPMC Northwest from a structure fire that occurred on Charlton and Meade streets in Oil City, Cornplanter Township at 6:28 a.m. Sunday.