Meadow Road crash

Franklin state police investigated a one-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said a car went off Meadow Road and into a ditch.
Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Victory Township.
A Franklin man is facing felony charges for having inappropriate contact with two young girls on several occasions as far back as 2012.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a woman inside a Plum Street residence.
A bicyclist was injured in a crash at about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Glenview Avenue and Willow Street in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said two vehicle accidents happened Sunday afternoon on Old Route 8.