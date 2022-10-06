WASHINGTON — A Meadville man has been arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The charges against Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, are outlined in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, and the complaint says Slye assaulted, resisted or impeded law enforcement officers.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.