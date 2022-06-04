Two New Jersey men were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for vehicle code violations in Barkeyville.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township on a white box truck with a New Jersey license plate due to violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.

For the Record

Man facing access device fraud charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.

For the Record

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

For the Record

Storm brings down trees, wires

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

For the Record

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.