PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Dustin Golub, 35, also was ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $510,235.08.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.