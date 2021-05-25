A Mercer man is facing charges after he was found under the influence and in possession of drugs in the area of the Wyattville Store on Route 322.
On Friday at about 10:30 a.m., Sugarcreek police said they responded to the parking lot of the store, where they found Daniel Webster, 38, slumped over in the driver seat of his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.
State police in Franklin said fishing equipment with a total value of more than $1,100 was stolen from a boat that was in storage for maintenance on Route 322 in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.
State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.
According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.
According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.