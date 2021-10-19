Michigan man who hacked UPMC database sentenced

PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Justin Sean Johnson went on to steal personally identifiable information (PII) of more than 65,000 UPMC employees, the release said.
