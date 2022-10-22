Missing Pittsburgh-area woman found dead

A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead on Friday morning in Crawford County.
According to Meadville state police, the body of Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township shortly before 8 a.m., and the death is being investigated as a suicide.
A transient York County man already doing jail time on other charges is facing additional charges, including entering a house in Oil City, holding a woman and several children at gunpoint and robbing them.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.