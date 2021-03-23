Four outdoor fires were reported Monday across Venango and Clarion counties.
Venango County 911 said three brush fires were reported in the county.
A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly making threatening comments while gesturing with a handgun at another person outside his Arbor Circle apartment on Saturday.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with an incident at the After Hours Bar in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.
Venango County 911 said a house fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
A Titusville man is facing charges for trying to steal car parts Wednesday from a vehicle on Deep Hollow Road.
Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.
Oil City fire chief Mark Hicks said Tuesday the cause of Monday's blaze that destroyed a home at 18 Wilson Ave. is still under investigation.
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday in Clarion Township.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.
Clarion State police said a man was killed in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-80 Friday in Allegheny Township, Butler County.
Five outdoor fires were reported Sunday across Venango and Clarion counties.
According to both Clarion state police and Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, two Clarion County people found dead last month in Paint Township died of hypothermia.
Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.
An Oil City teen is facing charges in connection with a lockdown incident last month at Oil City High School.
Marienville state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Washington Township, Clarion County.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.
Venango County 911 said 10 brush fires were reported all across the county on Wednesday.
An Oil City man is facing a drug delivery charge in connection with a traffic stop Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house while running from police.
Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Irwin Township.
Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mineral Township.
Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported Monday in Oakland Township.
Venango County 911 said a multiple-vehicle crash occurred Monday on Interstate 80.
A Parker man has been charged for stealing a vehicle from an Oil City woman.
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges for being under the influence and in possession of a stolen handgun when he drove his vehicle into a snow bank last week.
Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Richland Township.
Franklin state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Sandycreek Township.
Clarion County 911 said a tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred on Sunday in Toby Township.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday along Clawson Lane in Richland Township
Franklin state police said an Oil City man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Sandycreek Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for selling cocaine to a confidential informant in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin.
