A Sligo woman escaped injury when her vehicle slid off the road on Route 68 in Monroe Township at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Clarion state police said Susan Over, 20, lost control of the Chevrolet Trail Blazer she was driving just south of Brook Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Monroe Township crash

A Sligo woman escaped injury when her vehicle slid off the road on Route 68 in Monroe Township at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

New Bethlehem accident

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Penn and Wood streets in New Bethlehem.