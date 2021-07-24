Franklin state police are investigating a burglary at River Ridge Golf Course in Cranberry Township in which more than $1,200 was taken from slot machines.

Police said the incident occurred between the early morning hours July 17 and the afternoon hours Monday when entry was forced into the facility through a double main door.

Tree, wires come down

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

Stove fire

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Victory Township crash

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Flooding in area

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

Vehicle fire

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

Cherrytree car fire

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

DUI arrests

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Vehicle accidents

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.