An Oil City woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after two small children were found wandering the area of Murray and Plummer streets.
According to a criminal complaint, Oil City police were dispatched to the area on April 22 for a report of children wandering in the street without supervision. Two city residents had taken the children off the street and were caring for them until police arrived and could find find their parents.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.