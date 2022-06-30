A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that they were contacted Friday by a woman who is the legal guardian of a six-month-old girl.
Venango jail inmate charged with escape
2 charged in break-in
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
Inmate charged
Oil City fire
Sentence court
Theft at garage
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Man accused of making false statements
Franklin crashes
Woman accused of providing false urine
Sentence Court
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
OC police looking for wanted man
Beaver crash
Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
Oil City fire
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
Titusville woman accused of fighting with girl
A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
Parole absconder taken into custody
Clinton fire
Elk Township crash
Fire destroys Scrubgrass home, dog lost
Cranberry Township crash
Woman accused of kicking EMT
Cranberry crash
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was found under the influence of drugs and in possession of methamphetamine Monday at an apartment complex.
