A mother and daughter accused of filing false reports of child abuse in May were held for court Wednesday.
Carmella Parris, 54, of Franklin, and Carmella Poch Wilt, 31, of Seneca, are accused of conspiring together to file the false reports to Venango County Children and Youth Services and the Franklin office of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
They are also accused of "using the (Children and Youth Services) agency as a mechanism to commit the crime of harassment."
A criminal complaint filed by Oil City police says that on May 20, Parris, who is Poch Wilt's mother, placed a call to Venango County 911 requesting the services of CYS.
Parris told the 911 dispatcher that the father of Poch Wilt's son drove away in a vehicle with the grandchild while he was under the influence of methamphetamines and without the grandchild secured in a proper child safety restraint system, the complaint said.
Later on May 20, Poch Wilt placed a call to the after hours monitoring phone number for the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole office in Franklin and also reported the father as being under the influence of methamphetamines, the complaint said.
Poch Wilt also said the man had been "tweaking" at a supervised visitation with their child, according to the complaint.
The complaint said a caseworker with CYS responded to the father's home that evening and reported that the father "did not appear to be under the influence, was very cognitive of surroundings and spoke clearly."
The caseworker's report said the child appeared to be happy and smiling, according to the complaint.
The following day, an agent with probation and parole performed a follow-up investigation on the father, during which he willingly provided a urine sample that was screened for controlled substances, specifically methamphetamines, the complaint said. The results from that screening were negative for the presence of any controlled substance, according to the complaint.
Police said they interviewed the man who oversaw visitation with the father and Poch Wilt on June 7. The man said he spoke with the father for about 20 minutes while waiting for Poch Wilt to arrive and the father showed no outward signs of impairment and did not appear to be under the influence of any controlled substances during their conversation, the complaint said.
The man also told officers he had reviewed security footage from the parking lot during the time of the supervised visit, and he said the father's actions were consistent with someone securing the child in the proper restraint, the complaint said.
Poch Wilt is charged with single counts of false reports of child abuse, harassment, criminal conspiracy engaging-false reports of child abuse and criminal conspiracy engaging-harassment.
Parris is charged with single counts of false reports of child abuse, criminal conspiracy engaging-false reports of child abuse and criminal conspiracy engaging-harassment.
Charges against both women were bound over to the Court of Common Pleas by District Judge Matthew Kirtland after Wednesday's hearings.