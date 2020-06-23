No injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle pileup at about 6 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 near Emlenton.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle traveling east hit a guard rail, causing multiple cars to pile up at mile marker 44.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 5:39 am
