Oil City police are investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles had their windows damaged Monday in Oil City.
The vehicles were parked along Pearl Avenue between 4 to 6 a.m., police said.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 2:54 am
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.
A Utica man is facing charges for fleeing from police on a motorcycle in Reno and Rocky Grove.
An Oil City man and his cousin from Ellwood City are facing charges for shooting at an occupied house on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township last month.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges for assaulting his girlfriend on Friday in Cooperstown.
Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Jackson Township that injured a Cooperstown man.
Oil City police are investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles had their windows damaged Monday in Oil City.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for stealing a number of items from another inmate.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
- Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on Route 338 in Knox.
Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
A woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Oilcreek Township.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing charges for allegedly hitting a woman and pushing her down stairs on Tuesday in Oil City.
An Ohio man is facing charges for breaking into a Frenchcreek Township cabin Tuesday and stealing wine and beer.
A woman is facing charges after allegedly lying to police and preventing the apprehension of a runaway teenager on Monday.
State police in Clarion said they determined a 29-year-old Sligo man died as a result of self-inflicted injuries between 8 p.m. June 15 and 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.
Mercer state police said a 67-year-old Sandy Lake man was victimized by a gift-card scam on Saturday.
Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.
A Seneca man who was charged last week for stalking a woman is now facing additional charges after he returned to the woman's Cornplanter Township residence on Sunday.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.
Marienville police report that a one-vehicle crash on Friday was caused by a dog excited by a deer.
A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
A Clarion man was arrested for shoplifting Friday.
A Tionesta woman is facing charges for repeatedly contacting and harassing an Oil City man.
No people or animals were injured after a truck hauling two horses crashed Monday in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges after being found with methamphetamine on Friday in Jackson Township.
A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton.
A Polk woman is facing charges after shoplifting Sunday from Walmart in Cranberry Township.
A Oil City woman is facing charges for driving without an ignition interlock in Sugarcreek Borough
Available July 1st. Charming ranch style guest home on fa…
1085 MF Tractor. Please call after 6pm (814)227-8569
1121 Allegheny Ave, OC. Thursday, Friday and Sat, July 1-…
$300 Sign On Bonus!! Accepting applications for a Seasona…
335 Pine Ridge Lane, Strattanville 16258 (GPS). Multi fam…
Franklin - Inside garage sale Thurs & Fri 8-? at 570 …
Oil City - Garage sale 8 Dewberry Ave. Fri. & Sat. Ju…
Seneca - 210 Greystone Ave. Fri & Sat July 2 & 3 …