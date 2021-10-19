New Bethlehem man accused of attempted homicide

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
According to court documents, at about 10 a.m. the woman received a text message from Tobias Wade Allen saying he wanted her to come to his Porter Township home on Washington Street to pick up their 11-year-old child.
