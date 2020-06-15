Clarion County 911 said a vehicle caught fire Sunday at about 6 p.m. on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.

New Bethlehem police and volunteer fire department responded to the scene, 911 said.

More From This Section

Tidioute woman injured in crash

Marienville state police said a Tidioute woman was transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Tionesta Township.

Beaver Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a three-vehicle crash occurred Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. on Route 208 in Beaver Township.

Knox Township crash

Clarion County 911 said an ATV crashed Sunday at about 3:45 p.m. on Huefner Spring Road in Knox Township.