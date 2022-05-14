Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.

Police said John Creighton, 26, of Palmyra, New York, was transported by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where he died.

For the Record

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Man accused of fleeing from police

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.

Venango County Court Reporter

President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Abraxas escapees are no longer in area, police say

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.