Oil City fire chief Mark Hicks said Tuesday the cause of Monday's blaze that destroyed a home at 18 Wilson Ave. is still under investigation.
Hicks said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which broke out at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 7:21 am
