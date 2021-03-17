Oil City fire chief Mark Hicks said Tuesday the cause of Monday's blaze that destroyed a home at 18 Wilson Ave. is still under investigation.

Hicks said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which broke out at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

